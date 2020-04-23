April 26, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ventura, OC Beaches Open as LA County Says to Stay Home

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches”

By Sam Catanzaro

As a heatwave sweeps across Southern California, local officials are advising LA County residents to avoid the beach and not to drive to neighboring Ventura and Orange County where beaches have begun opening.

“Please don’t go driving to other beaches,” said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer speaking at a Wednesday press conference. “When you go, you run the risk of running into people who are asymptomatic but they’re able to infect you, and then you’ll bring that infection back to L.A. County,”

This week the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to keep the county’s beaches open, which include Aliso Beach, Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor. All city beaches remain closed in Orange County, including Seal Beach and Laguna Beach.

“We…should be encouraging people to practice social distancing, be out, get fresh air [and] recreate,” said Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner. “I don’t feel like we should do the wrong thing and burden our residents because colleagues of ours on other borders and surrounding communities did the wrong thing burdening their own residents.”

Orange County also allowed golf courses to reopen this week.

The city of Ventura has also eased its hard closure on parks and beaches this week. Under the rules, residents can now visit the city’s beaches, pier, parks and promenade if they maintain their distance, remain active and not gather in groups. People are allowed to walk on the pier and sand but are prohibited from sitting down or standing against railings.

“The City has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in Ventura County because of the hard work and sacrifices made by our residents,” said Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere. “We want to provide an opportunity for our community to enjoy our amazing resources in a socially-responsible manner while we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

In contrast, the City of Santa Monica is reminding residents that beaches in the city and county remain closed.

“For Angelenos, hot weather is normally beach weather. Right now, is not a normal time. We all have to remember that coronavirus means we must change normal behavior. For your safety, the beach is absolutely closed,” said Mayor Kevin McKeown. “So are the beach bike path, Santa Monica Pier, the walkways near the beach, and even the cliffs overlooking the beach at Palisades Park. Our Santa Monica Police Department will be there to protect public safety. We don’t want to write tickets for people who disobey County health orders, but we are prepared to if anyone forces us. Please get outside in your neighborhood. Enjoy the clear skies and fresh breeze. But don’t forget face coverings, don’t forget physical distancing, and don’t come to the beach. Santa Monica looks forward to welcoming you back again when it’s safe.”

Los Angeles Police Department Michael Moore shared a similar message in a tweet Thursday writing “As temperatures climb, it’s as important to remember that the Mayor’s Safer At Home Order is still in effect. The sacrifices we make today will keep our fellow Angelenos safe & allow us to more quickly get back to our L.A. way of life—We are in this together.”

Tags: , , , , , , , in Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in LA

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including sporting events, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Education, Featured, News

Westside Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...
Featured, News, Oped

Virus May Bring A Viable Housing Solution

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist “Before the pandemic, all my clients were asking for new leases for office space....

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County Coronavirus Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photo: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News

No More Venice Skating

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...

A jogger in the middle of 7th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Opening Westside Streets for Bikers, Joggers, Pedestrians?

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, police

Police Warning of Coronavirus-Related Crimes

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Fake test kits, vaccines, stimulus check fraud and more By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is warning...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Countywide Third Straight Day

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...
Featured, News, Oped

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, health, News

COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 10,000

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 10,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Nearly 70 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...

Stan Berman (left) of Stan's Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans' Donuts.
Dining, Featured, News, Westwood

Stan’s Serves Last Donut

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Westside favorite closes after 55 years By Kerry Slater Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of...

Security footage of an assault that occurred at a Westside MTA station. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Curb-Stomp Suspect

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Man punches, curb-stomps victim exiting bus By Staff Writer Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are asking for...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR