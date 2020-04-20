April 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Virus May Bring A Viable Housing Solution

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist

“Before the pandemic, all my clients were asking for new leases for office space. Now they’re all asking how to get out of their leases.” A prominent Los Angeles real estate lawyer speaking earlier this month.

It turns out that all those bills the Legislature passed over the last 18 months to make denser housing commonplace in California for relief of the longtime housing crunch may suddenly be rendered irrelevant by a virus.

For the longer Californians shelter at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus plague the more obvious it becomes that all the office buildings that rose in the major cities of this state over the last decade stand a decent chance of becoming high-rise white elephants.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom spent much of the last two years lecturing California citizens and cities that they must OK construction of 3.5 million new dwelling units before the end of 2025 to slake California’s thirst for housing.

That would have been a pace of about 700,000 new units per year, roughly five times what was actually built in Newsom’s first full year as governor and far more units than there are financially qualified buyers.

Yes, the state did have about 150,000 homeless as of January, but few of them can afford even so-called “affordable” housing.

Enter the shelter-in-place tactics Newsom and local health officers decreed in order to shake off the pandemic, which has afflicted many more than 20,000 Californians (the number rises by the hour) and killed hundreds of us.

Countless corporations, from telemarketers to newspapers and law firms, have sent their white collar workers home to use kitchen and dining room tables while cubicles stand empty. Millions of square feet of office space, maybe billions, are idle.

No dummies, some executives now realize they never really needed all that office space. And some workers are coming to understand they don’t really need to spend hours each day fighting traffic jams. Companies can save billions in rent money, while workers can save immeasurable stress if this new reality lasts beyond the reopening of commerce which may begin next month. If that Los Angeles real estate lawyer’s clients are an indicator, many will try to escape leases.

What happens then to all that office space? Already the owners – including real estate investment trusts (REITs) whose shareholders suddenly see their stock values plummeting and dividends drying up – are near panic.

Said one multi-billion-dollar REIT (or is it really worth that much now, with tenants refusing to pay rent and government edicts preventing evictions?) in a letter to stockholders, “The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the viability and valuation of almost all types of commercial real estate.”

The solution to that REIT’s problem is obvious – and it’s also the answer to California’s housing problem: Sell off a lot of that office space as apartments and condominiums.

To a large extent, the suddenly vacant square footage sits in existing buildings. Converting several floors of many, many buildings into living units would not require new construction, nor would it seriously change the nature of any neighborhood.

That was the chief objection of cities and neighborhoods to SB 50, the nearly-successful effort by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco to force building of high rise living units near transit stops and the busiest bus routes in almost every California city.

Putting new apartments and condos into existing office space solves those issues, while also placing a large share of the new residents near transit stops and job centers, just as Wiener wanted.

Sure, the conversions would require a lot of plumbing, electric and drywall work, but new laws signed by Newsom would grease the path to the needed building permits and myriad new jobs would appear just when they are most needed. Meanwhile, many building owners would get their money out pretty soon, plenty of affordable new housing could quickly appear and the housing shortage could end.

That’s a very expensive solution to the housing crisis, in terms of human suffering and lives lost. But at least it offers a silver lining for an ultra-tragic pandemic.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Oped
Related Posts
Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County Coronavirus Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photo: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News

No More Venice Skating

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...

A jogger in the middle of 7th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Opening Westside Streets for Bikers, Joggers, Pedestrians?

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, police

Police Warning of Coronavirus-Related Crimes

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Fake test kits, vaccines, stimulus check fraud and more By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is warning...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Countywide Third Straight Day

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...
Featured, News, Oped

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, health, News

COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 10,000

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 10,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Nearly 70 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...

Stan Berman (left) of Stan's Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans' Donuts.
Dining, Featured, News, Westwood

Stan’s Serves Last Donut

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Westside favorite closes after 55 years By Kerry Slater Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of...

Security footage of an assault that occurred at a Westside MTA station. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Curb-Stomp Suspect

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Man punches, curb-stomps victim exiting bus By Staff Writer Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are asking for...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Business, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica, Traffic + Transportation

Inside Bird’s Zoom Call to Fire Over 400 People

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Santa Monica-based Bird laid...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Skip Shopping This Week, Officials Say

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

People lined up in March outside Martin B. Retting Inc. in Culver City. Photo: California Rifle and Pistol Association (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Rules Gun Stores Essential

April 3, 2020

Read more
April 3, 2020

Culver City rules in accordance with county and federal guidelines By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials say that firearm retailers...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR