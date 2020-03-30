Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

Over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

As the number of COVID-19 cases in LA County surpasses 2,000 the City of Culver City has extended relaxed parking enforcement.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), these relaxed restrictions will remain in place through April 27, 2020.

Relaxed Enforcement includes:

• Relaxed enforcement of street sweeping restrictions in

residential areas

• Relaxed enforcement around closed schools

• Moratorium on ticketing and towing for abandoned

vehicles and oversize vehicle overnight parking fines

• Freeze on parking fine increases for the next 60 days

• Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking

up groceries and goods

• Immediate extension on all deadlines for payment due

until June 1

“Enforcement will be maintained on operations that prioritize health, safety, and emergency access — including colored curbs, peak-hour restrictions, and residential permit parking. It will also continue at metered spaces to encourage parking turnover for businesses and restaurants relying on takeout and deliveries,” CCPD said. “Please keep in mind that if you do not move your vehicles, the street cannot be properly cleaned. Out of respect for your neighbors and community, please move your vehicle if possible.”

As of Monday, there are 2,474 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, including 44 deaths and 14 confirmed cases in Culver City.