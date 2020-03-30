March 31, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

As the number of COVID-19 cases in LA County surpasses 2,000 the City of Culver City has extended relaxed parking enforcement.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), these relaxed restrictions will remain in place through April 27, 2020.

Relaxed Enforcement includes:
• Relaxed enforcement of street sweeping restrictions in
residential areas
• Relaxed enforcement around closed schools
• Moratorium on ticketing and towing for abandoned
vehicles and oversize vehicle overnight parking fines
• Freeze on parking fine increases for the next 60 days
• Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking
up groceries and goods
• Immediate extension on all deadlines for payment due
until June 1

“Enforcement will be maintained on operations that prioritize health, safety, and emergency access — including colored curbs, peak-hour restrictions, and residential permit parking. It will also continue at metered spaces to encourage parking turnover for businesses and restaurants relying on takeout and deliveries,” CCPD said. “Please keep in mind that if you do not move your vehicles, the street cannot be properly cleaned. Out of respect for your neighbors and community, please move your vehicle if possible.”

As of Monday, there are 2,474 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, including 44 deaths and 14 confirmed cases in Culver City.

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Mar Vista Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

After Crowded Weekend, LA Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Costco Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 28, 2020

Read more
March 28, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Culver City Costco has tested...

LAPD respond to a report of shots fire in Del Rey on Friday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Shots Fired in Del Rey, Suspect at Large

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Police looking for suspect in Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect following reports...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

County says to be Prepared for Isolation as COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine.“ By Sam...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming to Westside Recreation Centers

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzar Emergency shelters...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...

Photo: Tito's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Tito’s Tacos Temporarily Closes

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

COVID-19 forces restaurant to close after 60 years By Kerry Slater Culver City landmark Tito’s Tacos has announced that it...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Data: LA County Public Health.
Featured, health, News

Culver City Resident Dies From COVID-19

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have announced that a Culver City resident...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

The 405 underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Westside Today.
Featured, News

Lawsuit Contends Not Enough Done to Protect Homeless Amind COVID-19 Outbreak

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. Photo: John D’Amico (Facebook).
Featured, News, West Hollywood

WeHo Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

57-year-old mayor in self-quarantine By James Mills West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for the coronavirus. West Hollywood...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Sam Catanzaro.
Business, Featured, health, News

City of LA Providing Microloans for Local Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed on Westside By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR