March 13, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

First Case of Coronavirus in Culver City

32 cases in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Culver City (COVID-19).

According to the City of Culver City, preliminary test results indicate that one Culver City resident has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known

“Cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the results. The City does not know the source of exposure and whether it was through the community or exposure to an individual known to have COVID-19. A second individual was in close contact with the positive resident and has also exhibited symptoms. This person has been tested, but the City has not been made aware of the results,” the City of Culver City said.

According to City officials, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is aware of the case and is following-up with the positive resident and any persons who may have had close personal contact with the individual.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the first LA County death from the virus. The individual (a non-resident visiting friends) was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

According to Public Health, the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 32 as of Thursday.

in Featured, Health + Fitness, News
Related Posts
News, video

First look at the future new multipurpose building near metro’s Palm station: Westside Beat – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * First look at the new multipurpose building near...

Photo: Culver City Farmers Market (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Farmers Markets Canceled

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Culver City schools remain in operation By Sam Catanzaro In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Culver City has...

The Culver City Senior Center. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Senior Center to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020

27 cases of COIV-19 in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Senior Center will soon close amid...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

A booking photo of Leslie Lee. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Breakfast Food to Remove Curses?

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Culver City business owner arrested in curse removal scam By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City business owner has been arrested...
News, video

Coronavirus safety precautions: Westside Beat – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Coronavirus safety precautions. * Pasta making workshop at...

Westfield Century City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Pepper Spray Robbery, Heroin Arrest: Culver City Crime Update

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Among recent Culver City crimes include a woman who was pepper-sprayed in an attempted robbery near a popular Culver City...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Park to Playa Trail

March 6, 2020

Read more
March 6, 2020

The journey from Baldwin Hills to the Pacific Ocean will soon be easier and a whole lot more scenic. Learn...
News, video

Measure CC passes vote?Westside Beat – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Measure CC passes vote? * Etsy SoCal festival...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

County Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus, Marathon Looms

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Sex Offender Arrested in Traffic Stop

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

A routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of an unregistered sex offender is among recent crimes committed in...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Coronavirus Under Care by Medical Professionals on Westside

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...

State Senate
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

The American Veterans building becoming a community center? Westside Beat – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * The American Veterans building becoming a community center?...

Photo: Culver City Unified School District (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Jason Williams Wins Culver City Unified Spelling Bee

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

Jason Williams wins 15th annual CCUSD Spelling Bee, advances to county competition By Toi Creel With the triumphant spelling of...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR