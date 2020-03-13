First Case of Coronavirus in Culver City

32 cases in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Culver City (COVID-19).

According to the City of Culver City, preliminary test results indicate that one Culver City resident has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known

“Cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the results. The City does not know the source of exposure and whether it was through the community or exposure to an individual known to have COVID-19. A second individual was in close contact with the positive resident and has also exhibited symptoms. This person has been tested, but the City has not been made aware of the results,” the City of Culver City said.

According to City officials, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is aware of the case and is following-up with the positive resident and any persons who may have had close personal contact with the individual.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the first LA County death from the virus. The individual (a non-resident visiting friends) was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

According to Public Health, the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 32 as of Thursday.