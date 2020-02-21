Affordable Housing? Community Center? Weigh in on Future of Public Building

American Vet Post getting new life

By Chole Marie Rivera

The former public American Vet Post, vacated in November 2018, is getting new life and the City of Culver City wants your input on what its future use should be.

Community meetings were held in July and September 2019, generating many suggestions including affordable housing for artists, modular affordable housing, a multi-use facility created by combining parcels to the west, a community center operated by the Wende Museum or veteran services. Some additional suggestions were outdoor and recreational facilities like dog and skate parks, a community garden, and commercial or residential use.

The buildings at the address are “Recognized” as of architectural, historical or cultural interest according to the Culver City Historic Preservation Advisory Committee Report (HPAC). The possibilities are endless but the building is not without challenges. For years, Culver City leased at 10858 Culver Blvd. for $1 dollar to a variety of veteran organizations, according to the City. Over time, the building fell into disrepair. The building has asbestos and lead paint. A parking study has not been done and the safety of the soil is unknown.

In September support for the Wende Museum, housing or veteran services gained traction but in October and an informal working group (Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Council Member Thomas Small) found the site was too small. The site area could be increased if the community garden and parking areas were incorporated.



The city invites your comment and suggestions at https://www.culvercity.org.