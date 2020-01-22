Missing Culver City Middle School Teacher Located

By Staff Writer

Culver City education officials have announced that a middle school teacher has been found safe after she had gone missing for over a week.

On January 18, the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) sent a message to families saying that 6th Grade Language Arts teacher Ms. Brianna Capillo, a Culver City Middle School teacher had gone missing on January 12. Yesterday, however, CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart announced that Ms. Capillo had been found.

We have received information from the family of Brianna Capillo that she has been found and is safe. At this time these are the only details that we have to share,” Lockhart said. “As we mentioned in our earlier communication, we will continue to work with Principal Villafranca and the Language Arts team to make sure Ms. Capillo’s classes are covered and that instruction continues as planned. We understand that your children may still need support. Our CCMS counselors will be available on Wednesday to offer support if needed.”