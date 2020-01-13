Police Confirm Death in Officer-Involved Shooting

LAPD officer shoots man at a Culver City gas station

By Sam Catanzaro

The LAPD has confirmed that a man died at a local hospital after being shot by a police officer in Culver City over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Media Relations division, a man who was shot by an officer at a Culver City gas station Saturday later died at a local hospital. The LAPD has not confirmed reports that the man was a homeless individual.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting took place at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at a Shell gas station at Sepulveda Boulevard and Venice Boulevard. Police had responded to a report of a man with a gun at 12:40 p.m. near Sepulveda Blvd and Tuller Avenue and pursued the suspect to the gas station.

According to the LAPD, the man was struck at least once by a bullet and was transported to a local medical facility where he later died.