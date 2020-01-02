Off-Duty Sheriff Shoots Man Near Culver City

Incident under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

Authorities are investigating an incident Tuesday in which an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man in the Culver City area.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, detectives responded to a shooting Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the area of the 3000 block of Vera Avenue near Regent Street in Los Angeles, adjacent to Culver City.

The department says that the deputy saw a man, age 25, breaking into his vehicle and attempted to stop him. According to the department, the alleged car thief lunged at the off-duty deputy, who then proceeded to shoot the suspect once in the chest area.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, which the sheriff’s department says was non-life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is encouraged to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.