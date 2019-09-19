Culver City’s Artist Laureate Program

By Keldine Hull

The City of Culver City announced the launch of its Artist Laureate Program. With funding from the Culver Arts Foundation and other organizations and institutions in Culver City, the selected artist will serve as a cultural ambassador, promoting the arts within Culver City for a two- year engagement that begins January 2020 and ends in December 2021.

According to a Culver City news release, “The City of Culver City recognizes the many creative artists who are committed to developing their art forms and enriching our community with their exhibits, performances, presentations, and service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline for online applications is October 3 by 5 pm. Selected from one of three disciplines that include fine and visual arts, performing arts and literary arts, applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside or work in Culver City for a minimum of 5 years. The selected artist will be responsible for attending community and art events and partnering with various Culver City based cultural organizations as well as the Culver City Unified District.

“The Artist Laureate Award will provide access, recognition, and a stipend of $8,000 in support of the artist,” the City continued. “The award will recognize artistic excellence, support the continuing development of the artist’s work, and spotlight the important role individual artists play in contributing to a vibrant community, enriching the city’s creative economy, and positively impacting the quality of life for people of all ages.”

To learn more about rules and how to apply, visit: https://www.culvercity.org/enjoy/things-to-do/arts-culture/artist-laureate-program