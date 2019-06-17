Culver City Cancels 4th of July Fireworks

By Staff Writer

Due to major construction at West Los Angeles College, the Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show, put on by the Culver City Exchange Club, the City of Culver City and the County of Los Angeles, will not take place this year.

For the last three years, the show has taken place at West Los Angeles College: an ideal location because of its ample parking, facilities and reduced neighborhood impacts. The College is undergoing a $60 million improvement that will enhance outdoor gathering spaces, increase green space, improve pedestrian access and establish enhanced infrastructure and technologies for the future. Due to extensive campus-wide construction, stakeholders say the fireworks show cannot be safely accommodated this year.

“We value the relationship with the Exchange Club and the City of Culver City, and appreciate the communities’ understanding as the college continues to grow,” said Dr. Jim Limbaugh, President of West Los Angeles College. “As we move into our 50th year, we are excited about the two new buildings currently under construction that will expand our programs for paralegal, computer science and business as well as house a state-of-the-art soundstage unlike anything else in the nation. Last year, we postponed construction to host the 2018 Fireworks Show, but the work is currently too encompassing to comfortably host this year’s event. We are hopeful that we can welcome the event back in 2020.”

While Culver City residents will no doubt be disappointed by the canceling of the show, the Westside luckily offers no shortage of the fireworks and entertainment on July 4th.

“While we’re sad the Fireworks show that the City has sponsored, supported and enjoyed for the past 53 years cannot take place in 2019, we’re making the most out of this year’s July 4th celebration by looking to our neighbors and friends to create a new kind of Independence Day memory,” said Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. “With neighborhood block parties here in Culver City and fireworks shows in the surrounding area, there are several ways to celebrate within and near our community.”

Fireworks shows in the nearby vicinity include:

Celebrate America at Santa Monica College

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on June 29, 2019

Cost: $5 Parking

SMC’s Independence Day Celebration is popular on the Westside.

Exposition Park Fireworks

Noon to 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2019

Cost: Free

4th of July Community Festival and Fireworks Show has family games, food trucks, entertainment (beginning at Noon), and fireworks (9:00 p.m.) on the south lawn at Exposition Park (Exposition Park Drive & Bill Robertson Lane).

Grand Park + The Music Center’s Fourth of July Block Party

3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2019

Cost: Free

Hear live music on stage, play games, buy drinks and food, and watch 9 p.m. fireworks at the 4th of July Block Party in Grand Park.

Marina del Rey Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2019

Cost: Free

Marina del Rey offers a 20-minute fireworks show that starts at 9:00 p.m. Attendees can catch the show from the shore or the water.

Westchester Fourth of July Parade

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

On Tuesday, July 4, 2019 the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce will presents a parade donning the theme of ‘America, Better Together!’