BB Gun Scare Rocks Culver High

Social media post alerts police

By Sam Catanzaro

On May, at approximately 11;15 a.m., Culver City High School staff and the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) became aware of a social media post depicting a Culver City High School student in possession of a firearm on school property.

CCPD immediately responded to the High School and located the weapon, which was determined to be a BB gun. CCPD personnel is on school grounds and is fully investigating the situation.

“It should be noted that there was no threat made against school staff or students and there is no imminent threat at this time,” CCPD said.

“We will release further information at a later time upon completion of the investigation”