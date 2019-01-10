Teenage Duo Face Three Years in Jail After Painting USC Colors on UCLA Bear 

Suspects face vandalism charges.

By Chad Winthrop

Two men have been charged with causing more than $10,000 in damages to UCLA’s Bruin bear statue during “rivalry week,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Louie Raider Torres, 19 of Studio City and Willie Saul Johnson, 18 of Van Nuys both face one felony count of vandalism over $400 damage.

Arraignment is scheduled January 10 in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch. Case SA099759 was filed yesterday.

On Nov. 13, Torres and Johnson allegedly painted the bear with red and yellow paint, including the letters “SC” written with red paint on the statue’s mantel, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, both defendants face a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the UCLA Police Department.