Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2015 Murder of UCLA Student

Alberto Hinojosa Medina found guilty in 2015 arson and murder.

By Staff Writer

A Fresno man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2015 murder of a 21-year-old UCLA student whose body was found after a fire at her Westwood apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September, 21, 2015 Alberto Hinojosa Medina burglarized an apartment in the 10900 block of Roebling Street in West Los Angeles and entered the second story apartment of Andrea DelVesco. In the apartment, Medina fatally stabbed DelVesco and then set her apartment on fire before fleeing.

“DelVesco’s body was found by firefighters inside her apartment. She was a fourth-year UCLA student from Austin, Texas, and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

In May, Medina was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder during a burglary was found to be true. In addition, Medina was convicted of one count of arson of an inhabited structure, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of animal cruelty.

Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila of the Major Crimes Division prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.