Stratford School West Los Angeles Ribbon Cutting Event

By Staff Writer

Stratford School West Los Angeles celebrated the opening of their new campus with an official ribbon cutting event on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Surrounded by the new founding families, Director, Mimi Tamrat cut the ribbon held by Stratford School Founder Sherry Adams, CEO Shawn Weidman, and VP of New Campus Operations Candi Schreuders. Stratford West Los Angeles is now enrolling Preschool through Kindergarten and is the fourth Stratford School campus in Southern California. To learn more visit stratfordschools.com/west-los-angeles