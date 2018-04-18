Share Your Vision for Third Street Promenade: Community Workshops Created to Gather Feedback, Share Ideas

In 1989, Third Street Promenade opened its roadway and sidewalks to millions of people who would, over the next 30 years, shop, dine, meet with friends, enjoy live street performances, dance, laugh and make lasting memories on the acclaimed pedestrian mall. There is no doubt that Third Street Promenade is one of the most successful public spaces in the world. But after three decades, it’s time for an upgrade.

This spring, Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. invites you to our Third Street Promenade 3.0 Community Workshops. These fun, interactive meetings are designed to spark conversation as we embark on a capital improvement project that will update promenade infrastructure and design features to reinvigorate the beloved destination. Each workshop will feature guest speakers who are experts in urban design and placemaking. Understand the importance of creating and maintaining vibrant public spaces and learn about new trends in retail and customer engagement. Share your thoughts and help craft what Third Street Promenade will look like and how it will serve residents and visitors for generations to come. The event times and locations are below.

Wednesday, April 18

1212 Restaurant

1212 Third Street Promenade

6:30pm-8:30pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, May 1

The Gallery, Third Floor

1315 Third Street Promenade

6:30pm-8:30pm

Tuesday, May 15

1231 Third Street Promenade

6:30pm-8:30pm

Click here to RSVP.