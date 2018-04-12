City of Malibu Presents the Writing Workshop “Emerging from the Slush: How to Get your Short Story Published”

The City of Malibu will be hosting “Emerging from the Slush: How to Get your Short Story Published,” a writing workshop, on Wednesday, April 18, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway).

The City of Malibu Community Services Department offers Creative, Health and Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. In this writing workshop led by Robert Kerbeck, participants will learn the basics of writing a short story and how to get it published. The workshop will be followed by a 5-week session beginning April 25.

The workshop is free and pre-registration is required. To RSVP for a community workshop call 310-317-1364. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/SpringWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.