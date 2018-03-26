Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Crossroads Strikes Out By Staff Report - March 26, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter At Clover Park Crossroads Boys Varsity Baseball hosted Sierra Canyon School in a Gold Coast League game Tuesday March 20 and lost 5-0 thus dropping their record to 1-2 in league play and 5-3 overall. Nicholas Milillo from Crossroads jumps in the air to throw the ball to first after fielding the baseball on the run for the force out at first base. Photos: Morgan Genser Jason Gilmore from Crossroads hits the baseball into play which would result in a single. ADVERTISEMENT