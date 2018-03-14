Running for Recovery: Fighting the Opioid Crisis

More than 50 members of Beit T’Shuvah’s Running for Recovery team will be amongst the 26,000 participants of the 30th annual Los Angeles Marathon. This will be the ninth year in a row that the team – comprised of current residents, alumni, and community members – has taken the fight against addiction to the streets of Los Angeles, raising

money to help those who can’t afford to pay for treatment. For over 30 years, Beit T’Shuvah has adhered to their “mission over money” philosophy, helping people recover from the devastating effects of addiction regardless of their ability to pay, and the marathon is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The opioid crisis has been declared a national emergency, and drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50 – surpassing fatalities from both car crashes and gun violence. The L.A Marathon offers nonprofits the opportunity to use the world-class event to increase awareness and raise funds for their causes through the Official Charity Program, and Beit T’Shuvah has the honor of being distinguished as one of the select “Featured Charities.”

Altogether, over 70 of the most influential non-profit organizations in the city will be

participating in the LA Marathon which, since 1986, has raised over 45 million for many worthy causes. This event provides us with an amazing opportunity to show the people of Los Angeles who we are and what we stand for.