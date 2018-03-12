Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Crossroads Big Hitters See 5-0 Win By Staff Report - March 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Crossroads Varsity Baseball team hosted Chadwick High School Thursday March 1 at Clover Park baseball diamond in a Cliff Classic tournament game. Crossroads won 5-0 to improve their record to 2-0 this season. Freshman Myles Smith from Crossroads jumps into the air to throw the baseball to first after fielding it when it was hit into play by a batter from Chadwick. Senior Moises Medrano from Chadwick reaches down with his glove in an attempt to pick off Nicholas Milillo from Crossroads who was leading off from first base. Senior Ezra Berg from the Crossroads Varsity baseball prepares to bunt. Photos: Morgan Genser ADVERTISEMENT