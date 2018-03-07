12th Annual Santa Monica Airport ArtWalk to Occur March 24: Free Event with Open Artist Studios, Workshops, Music, Food and More

The City of Santa Monica presents the 12th Annual Santa Monica Airport ArtWalk on Saturday, March 24. The ArtWalk offers a fun-filled day of artistic exploration, including 60 artist studios and multiple creative venues filling the airport’s converted airplane hangars. Attendees can explore art and ceramic demonstrations, theater and art workshops, live music and food trucks. Examples of some of the attractions include:

Art Exhibits and Demonstrations

Santa Monica Art Studios, located in one of the airport’s largest hangars, along with the artist studios throughout the airport, display a variety of mediums and styles including painting, sculpture, ceramics, and mixed media.

The ARENA 1 Gallery presents the exhibit Every (ongoing) Day showcasing durational projects – those undertaken by artists on a daily basis as a ritual, to track changes or to mark the day.

Santa Monica College Ceramic Arts students will demonstrate a range of techniques including mold-casting, photo-transferring and wheel-throwing. Raku firing demonstrations and a sale/show of student work will also be happening throughout the day.

The Museum of Flying features a collection of the many artifacts related to the Douglas Aircraft Company, a variety of exhibits, aviation art, and an array of aircraft from a Wright Flyer replica to aircraft of the jet age.

Theatre, Music, Workshops, & More

A print making 101 workshop using simple materials and integrating social justice themes, led by artist Regina Herod.

Highlights of The Ruskin Group Theatre’s popular monthly offering L.A. Café Plays.

The lively Carmen Perez Memorial Marching Band will play a blend of jazz, afro-funk, klezmer, New Orleans second line and liberation music from all parts of the world.

DUBLAB Radio’s Soundsystem featuring DJ Slayron will spin adventurous and family-friendly tunes that will keep you moving throughout the day.

The unique store Pilot Outfitters features gifts, art, historic items and multiple fun selfie ops. Abstract painter and lifelong quadriplegic, Tommy Hollenstein, will demonstrate his painting technique using his wheelchair tires.

A creative collaboration with conceptual artists using sound and visuals with Studio 106LA.

A series of fun exercises that will inspire you to see everyday objects in a new way with artist Stephanie Cate.

Fun for Kids

A collaborative sculpture with Santa Monica College Ceramic Arts.

Theater improvisation workshops at the Ruskin Group Theatre.

The popular ArtWalk Stamp Hunt, a self-guided exploration of the ArtWalk and airport with a prize for those who complete it.

Noted aviation artist, author and historian Mike Machat will tell stories of flight while he simultaneously draws the planes to bring them to life at the Museum of Flying.

Food

Spitfire Grill, decorated with WWII military and Douglas Aircraft photography, serves traditional American food.

Dogtown Dogs serves a sophisticated variation on the traditional American hot dog.

The Lobos Truck offers fresh American comfort food with a twist, featuring their famous “Wacho” (a waffle fry and nacho combination).

The Big Cheese dishes out some of the best grilled cheese and tomato soup on the LA streets.

Recess Truck serves blissfully good ice cream.

Bring your own bottle to fill up at the water station throughout the day