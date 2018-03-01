Geffen Playhouse Announces Nine Plays For its 2018/2019 Season

The Geffen Playhouse today announced the nine productions that will make up its 2018/2019 season, the first from new Artistic Director Matt Shakman. The season will focus on world premiere plays from acclaimed playwrights that reflect a culturally diverse Los Angeles and revivals of classic works that are relevant to the issues of today.

“The 2018/2019 season represents Matt’s bold, original vision and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Geffen Playhouse,” Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. said.

Added Shakman: “I’m thrilled to help bring to life both new work and re-envisioned classics from some of the greatest theater artists working today. From a new take on Antigone to a wondrous world premiere by José Rivera to the incomparable Brian Dennehy, this season celebrates the power of unique voices in American theater.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Gil Cates Theater, the 2018/2019 season will commence with the world premiere of celebrated writer José Rivera’s The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona and a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted and performed by Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays. In January 2019, Patricia McGregor and Colman Domingo bring two American music icons to the Geffen stage in the West Coast premiere of Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, starring Dulé Hill as Nat “King” Cole and Daniel J. Watts as Sammy Davis Jr. A new adaptation of Antigone, reimagined for the 21st century by director Kate Whoriskey, and the world premiere of Mysterious Circumstances, inspired by an article from The New Yorker by David Grann and written by Michael Mitnick, directed by Shakman, round out the Cates season.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater’s season will include four productions for the first time. The season begins with a presentation of Echo Theater Company’s world premiere production of The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter, starring Debra Jo Rupp, followed by Tony Award-winner Brian Dennehy in a double-billing of Eugene O’Neill’s Hughie and Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, and the world premieres of Los Angeles-based playwright Inda Craig-Galván’s Black Super Hero Magic Mama and magician Helder Guimarães’ highly anticipated new show Invisible Tango, directed by Frank Marshall.

The Geffen Playhouse 2018/2019 season is currently available by subscription only. For more information and to purchase a subscription, please call 310.882.6533. Single tickets for all 2018/2019 season productions will be available this summer at www.geffenplayhouse.org.