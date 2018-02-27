Woodlawn Cemetery Presents Living History Tours Saturday, March 3

The City of Santa Monica’s historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Mortuary & Mausoleum will present its fourth annual Living History Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Tours start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., commencing at the Mausoleum entrance. Admission is free. Guests are asked to RSVP through Woodlawn Cemetery’s Facebook page.

Costumed guides portraying notable women and men interred at Woodlawn will share the stories and contributions to culture, history and society of those portrayed. Notable persons portrayed include nationally known figures such as astronaut Sally Ride, actor Doug McClure and social and political activist Tom Hayden, as well as local Santa Monicans including community activist Thelma Terry, and the City’s first and longest-serving librarian, Elfie Mosse.

The tours will also include a stroll through Woodlawn’s ornate Mausoleum and a stop at Eternal Meadow, Woodlawn’s new green burial section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other activities will include:

“Movies in the Mausoleum”

Photography exhibit produced by students of the Santa Monica College Photography Department

The public is encouraged to use public transportation. Big Blue Bus Lines 7, Rapid 7, and 41 serve the cemetery. Free parking is available on the cemetery grounds, and limited street parking is available. The cemetery is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, visit woodlawnsm.com or call 310-458-8717. Follow Woodlawn Cemetery on Facebook at @WoodlawnSM.