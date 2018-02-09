Taking on a Frank Gehry Project

By Kelly Hartog

Related Cos. has selected Aecom, a Century City-based engineering firm, as the construction manager for The Grand in downtown Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand is the $1 billion mixed-use development project designed by Frank Gehry on Grand Avenue opposite the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Construction is slated to begin this fall.

“Aecom is an undisputed leader in construction and has the know-how to bring Frank Gehry’s incredible design to life. They have a deep understanding of Los Angeles and an experienced local team which makes them an ideal fit for this compelling project,” said Rick Vogel, senior vice president of Related Urban.

Michael S. Burke, Aecom’s chairman and chief executive officer said, “Related is dedicated to achieving the highest standards of design and development, and it is an honor to extend our longstanding relationship with them into our hometown of Los Angeles. We are proud to leverage our leading construction expertise on this prestigious project with world-class partners that contribute to the continued redevelopment and renaissance of downtown Los Angeles.”