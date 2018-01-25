SMMUSD Notice of Special Education Records Destruction

Notice to persons and/or legal conservators of anyone who received Special Education services from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and graduated, or otherwise ended services, prior to July 01, 1992.

All Special Education records for persons fitting this description have been determined no longer useful. As storage in no longer feasible, beginning March 02, 2018, the District will destroy all such records.

If available, copies of your or your conservatee’s Special Education records may be available upon a written request and payment of a nominal fee. Any requests or questions should be submitted to:

Special Education Department

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Tel: (310) 450-8338, ext 70215 Fax (310) 396-6149

Any requests submitted after February 26, 2018, will not be honored.