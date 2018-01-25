New Testament Expert Dr. Amy-Jill Levine to Speak in Pacific Palisades Feb 2nd and 3rd

The Parish of Saint Matthew in partnership with Kehillat Israel has announced that Dr. Amy-Jill Levine will be the 2018 speaker at the annual Stern Lecture on February 2-3. The esteemed author and internationally famous speaker will give three separate talks – one at Kehillat Israel on Friday evening and two on Saturday morning at St. Matthew’s – and will also serve as guest preacher at St. Matthew’s on Sunday, February 4.

A New Testament expert and a self-described Yankee Jewish feminist, Professor Levine is particularly regarded for her insights regarding the common roots of Christianity and Judaism. She is currently University Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies and Mary Jane Werthan Professor of Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt Divinity School and College of Arts and Science; she is also Affiliated Professor, Centre for the Study of Jewish-Christian Relations, Cambridge UK.

Levine’s numerous publications on Christian origins, Jewish/Christian relations, and the biblical views of gender and sexuality include The Misunderstood Jew: The Church and the Scandal of the Jewish Jesus; Short Stories by Jesus: The Enigmatic Parables of a Controversial Rabbi; Who Counts? 100 Sheep, 10 Coins and 2 Sons (a children’s book co-authored with Sandy Sasso); and the Jewish Annotated New Testament (co-edited with Marc Z. Brettler).

The complete Stern Lecture schedule with Amy-Jill Levine follows:

• Of Pearls and Prodigals: Jesus the Jewish Storyteller – Friday, Feb. 2, 7:00-9:00pm at Kehillat Israel (16019 W. Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades)

• The “Laborers in the Vineyard,” the “Mustard Seed,” and the “Leaven:” Uncovering Our Potential – Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:00am-10:15am at St. Matthew’s (1031 Bienveneda Ave. in Pacific Palisades)

• The “Widow and the Judge” and the “Dishonest Steward”: Parables that Cause Us to Question – Saturday, Feb. 3, 10:45am-noon at St. Matthew’s

• Guest Sermon: Dangers on the Road to Jericho: Hearing the Good Samaritan with Jewish Ears – Sunday, Feb. 4, 8:00am and 10:15am

Sunday Services at St. Matthew’s The talks are free of charge, however reservations should be made via [email protected] or by phone at 310.454.1358 x128 for this limited-capacity event. More information about the Stern Lectures is available at www.stmatthews.com.