Acting: Never Too Old to Start

By Guy Camilleri

Are you feeling a need to take an acting class because you want to express yourself? Do you imagine that participating in an acting class may increase your confidence level in your personal and professional relationships?

Are you procrastinating because younger, and sometimes even older people tell you that you are in fact too old to try something new like acting? Well, guess what, you are not alone in feeling that way, but here’s the rub; acting is the very thing we have been doing since the day we were born!

If you are one of the lucky ones to be basking in the 55+ age group and are flirting with something new to explore, then the art of acting, writing, and directing may be perfect for you. I say this with confidence as an acting teacher whose classes are packed with actors, writers, and directors in all age groups and from all walks of life.

And, if “acting is reacting to a given set of circumstances,” then you are way ahead of the game because you have an abundance of experiences to draw upon, react from and relate to at this stage in your life.

As Declan Donnellan states in his book, “The Actor and the Target:” “The first theatrical performance a baby enjoys is when its mother acts out appearing and disappearing behind a pillow. ‘Now you see me; now you don’t!”

I love this quote because it captures the essence of what acting, writing and directing are all about; play. That’s why they are called “plays” and screen-“plays”! And the older we get, hopefully, the wiser we become, and the more sensible we become, the fewer games we are willing to engage in unless they are in the spirit of play.

As an actor, acting coach, and poet, I assure you that your life experience will help expedite the process to ‘experience the intimacy of an authentic moment’ whether it be expressed through acting, writing, directing, improvisation, or game playing rooted in purpose.

But then again, you may find that the daily dose of acting you get as a parent, grandparent, relative, husband, wife, lover, a friend, employer, employee, or merely having to interact with people on a regular basis is all the ‘acting and game playing’ you need.

However, if your inner voice is getting louder along with family and friends who continue to encourage you to take an acting class, or you just want to try something new, than by all means, go for it.

And whether you take my class or go elsewhere, please know that your point of view is significant.

