Alert Police Blotter 12/4/17-12/8/17

By Tim Broughton

Hungry For Punishment.

On Saturday, November 25, at 10:15 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department rushed to the Von’s Supermarket, located at 710 Broadway, in order to investigate a report of an assault that had just occurred inside the store. When the officers arrived at the scene they spoke with the victim (the security guard in this case) who told them that he had been strolling the aisles of the store when he witnessed a man take some food items off the shelves and place them in his backpack. The security guard told the officers that he confronted the man about the items that had been placed in the backpack and at that moment the man threw the backpack at the security guard and then pushed him to the ground. The man then stood over the security guard and, while holding a knife, threatened to stab him. The security guard became concerned about his own safety and decided that it would be wise not to confront the man anymore. The security guard gave the officers a detailed description of the suspect and the officers went in search of this man. The officers didn’t have to search for long because they found the suspect a short distance away from the store. The officers arrested this 26-year-old homeless man and he was later charged with robbery and criminal threats. Bail was set at $50,000.

Genius?

On Thursday, November 30, at 6:31 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were called out to The Apple Store, located at 1415 Third Street Promenade in response to a report of a suspected thief who was in custody in the store. The officers arrived at the location and spoke with the loss prevention agent of the store. The officers learned that the suspect had entered the store and had been seen to grab two DJI Spark Drones and a pair of Beat 3 wireless headphones from the display shelves. The suspect was then witnessed walking past the geniuses at the “Genius Bar” (who didn’t notice that the suspect had taken the merchandise) as well as numerous other other regular Apple Store employees before exiting the store without attempting to pay for the items. The loss prevention agent apprehended the suspect outside the store and returned with him to the store to await the arrival of the police. The officers arrested the suspect, aged 32 and homeless and he was later charged with grand theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

Party Bus(ted)

On Saturday, December 2, at 1:18 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department, who were on patrol in the area of the 2600 block of Main Street suddenly had their attention drawn to a commotion and fracas that was occurring nearby. The officers ran towards the scene and noticed that a man was holding onto another man and that they were involved in a struggle. The officers separated these individuals and soon discovered what had happened. The victim in this case was the driver of a “party bus” (A party bus, also known as a party ride, limo bus, limousine bus, party van, or luxury bus, is a large motor vehicle usually derived from a conventional bus or coach, but modified and designed to carry 10 or more people for recreational purposes. Many of these conveyances feature discotheque style lighting, a bar serving alcoholic beverages, and sometimes a stripper pole that a female performer will utilize as she entertains the members of the party on the bus). The officers discovered that the suspect had attempted to get onto the party bus even though he was unknown to any of the members of the group that had chartered the party bus. The driver escorted this individual off the bus and after doing so the suspect went to the front of the bus and broke a section off the front of the grill. It was at that time the driver had apprehended the suspect and the struggle ensued. The officers arrested the suspect, aged 22 and a resident of New Jersey, and he was later charged with vandalism. Bail was set at $500.

Cry For Help.

On Saturday, December 2, at 4:55 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 300 block of Broadway after receiving a report of a fight in progress at the location. When the officers arrived they discovered that the suspect was being detained by a Good Samaritan. The officers took the suspect into custody and began to investigate. The officers learned that the victim in this case had been walking along the sidewalk with her cell phone held to her ear as she was engaged in a phone at that time. The officers learned that the suspect had stealthily approached the victim from behind, ripped the cell phone from the victim’s hand and ran away. The victim had responded by chasing after the suspect while yelling, “help…help…he has stolen my phone!” The aforementioned Good Samaritan had tackled the suspect while another citizen retrieved the cell phone and returned it to the victim. The officers arrested this 23-year-old homeless suspect and he was arrested and later charged with robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.

