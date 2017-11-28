Explore the World of 3D Printing at Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library invites you to explore the world of 3D Printing on Saturday mornings at 11:00 am during the month of December 2017 in the Main Library’s Computer Training Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Every weekend there’s something new to experience:

Saturday, December 2: Design in 3D: Winter Snowflake

Those interested in the ongoing series are encouraged to attend this first session, a two-hour class that offers a brief overview of the 3D printing process and a lesson on how to design your own snowflake decoration using Tinkercad, a free web-based modelling tool. Skills learned can be applied in future labs to create a variety of fun and useful 3D printable objects.

Saturday, December 9, 16, 23, & 30: Design in 3D: Open Lab

On subsequent Saturdays, those with a basic knowledge of the 3D printing and design process can drop in during these two-hour sessions dedicated to 3D-making and exploring. Staff will be on-hand to help with basic trouble-shooting and to facilitate the 3D print request process.

These programs are all free and open to the public. Space is limited and on a first arrival basis. For more information about this and other Library programs, visit www.smpl.org. Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus lines stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.