SMC Goes Down

Santa Monica College (SMC) Football, Sat. Nov. 4, hosted College of the Canyons (COC) in their last home conference football game of the year and lost 48-7 dropping their record to 0-4 in conference play and 1-8 overall. Front Christoph Hirota from SMC rushes the football while being chased from behind by Michael Nacnac from COC. Jalen Logan from COC is grabbed by Rick Kitamura from SMC as Kitamura tackles Logan. Photos: Morgan Genser.