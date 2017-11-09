Weight Management Seminar Hosted by Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles and Santa Monica Family YMCA

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and as a result people are focused on promoting the control or prevention of diabetes through lifestyle changes and balanced nutrition.

Kaiser Permanente will be hosting a free weight management seminar at the West Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Family YMCA, featuring information and presentations on diabetes prevention and healthy eating.

The event will feature a presentation on Weight Management and Healthy Eating by Lori Chang, MS, RD, from the Center For Healthy Living at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles. Hundreds of individuals have successfully brought their weight to healthy levels though this program.

The event will take place Thursday, November 16, from 6-7 p.m. at 1332 Sixth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

For more information, vist kp.org/kpwestla.