SMMUSD Announces Melody Canady, New Assistant Superintendent, Business and Fiscal Services

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education

approved the appointment of Melody Canady as the new assistant

superintendent of business and fiscal services at its October 19, 2017

regular board meeting. Canady’s appointment is effective November 15, 2017.

Canady brings nearly 20 years of public education experience to

SMMUSD in business services, human resources and labor relations.

She has been serving as the chief business officer in the Pajaro Unified School District in Watsonville California since 2015. The Pajaro USD serves more than 20,000 students in 25 K-12 schools plus nine alternative and charter schools, with a $242 million budget. The district has 2,300 employees.

Prior to Pajaro, she served as the assistant superintendent, business/ chief business officer for the Greenfield Union School District in Greenfield California from 2007 to 2015. She has previously worked for the Orinda Union School District, Fresno USD and Clovis USD, starting her career for school districts in 1998.

In her previous positions, Canady was responsible for coordinating and developing the district’s annual operating budget and monitoring all school site, departmental and project budgets to ensure state,

federal and district guideline compliancy. Additional responsibilities included providing and preparing analysis and interpretation of current and long-term financial issues for the superintendent and board of trustees, along with directing the departments of business and fiscal services, facilities, maintenance and operations, food service, transportation and technology. She also has experience in administering, planning and directing construction, modernization, repair, and remodeling of facilities development and implementation.

“I am very excited to be joining the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District,” Canady said. “I believe that every student deserves our full attention and commitment to excellence in education. I also

believe that every staff member from the bus driver to the superintendent plays a pivotal role in educating students and I can’t wait to grow and learn with everyone at SMMUSD.”

Ms. Canady earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, human resources option from Fresno State University and a Master’s degree in education with a concentration in supervision and administration from Fresno State. She has a chief business official certification from the California Association of School Board Officials.

Canady is a member of the Association of California School Administrators and the California Association of School Board Officials.

Canady replaces Jan Maez, who retired in June. “Ms. Canady will be a valuable addition to our district leadership team,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said. “I would like to congratulate her on her new position.”