UCLA Health OB/GYN Dr. Amy Stoddard will provide information on next-generation IUDs and contraceptive implants currently on the market, and discuss why they are safe and effective choices for young women.

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 – 8 pm, located at the auditorium at UCLA Medical Center, 1250 16th Street in Santa Monica. The event is free, to RSVP call 800-516-5323