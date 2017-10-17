Fatal Traffic Collision on the PCH- Bicyclist Killed

On October 15, 2017 at about 7:03 p.m., the Santa Monica Police

Department (SMPD) responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a bicyclist at the 200 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Upon arrival, officers discovered the bicyclist on the roadway suffering from significant trauma.

Unfortunately, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The involved vehicle initially fled the area; however, the driver later returned to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to the collision to conduct an investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was riding his bicycle northbound along PCH.

ADVERTISEMENT

The involved vehicle was travelling northbound along PCH and struck the bicyclist from the rear. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and there have been no preliminary indications the driver was impaired. SMPD Traffic Investigators will be conducting a thorough investigation into the collision and the circumstances surrounding the driver fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Pace or Olson at (310) 458-8954; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.