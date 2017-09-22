Santa Monica Public Library is preparing to present Santa Monica Eats!, a six-week buffet of programs, screenings, hands-on activities and displays exploring the food culture of Santa Monica. All take place at the Main Library and four Branch Libraries and are offered for foodies of all ages.

“Santa Monica’s rich culinary history runs the gamut from fanciful food for beachgoers (Hot Dog on a Stick was founded here in 1946) to the sublime cuisine of many of the country’s top chefs today,” organizers explained. “The City has been at the vanguard of the sustainable food movement, with the Santa Monica Farmers Market’s emphasis on local organic produce and Heal the Bay’s efforts to promote ocean-friendly seafood.”

Expect workshops on how to make your own cookbook, art and street food, sustainable seafood, and mobile meals. Check out smpl.org/santamonicaeats for more.