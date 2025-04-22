Culver City Government Hosts Second Annual Mental Health Fair at City Hall

Free Tools, Resources, and Relaxing Activities at Wellness Celebration

Culver City will host its second annual Mental Health Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 23, offering residents an afternoon of wellness activities and access to mental health resources. The event, organized by the city’s Mobile Crisis Team, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard at 9770 Culver Boulevard.

The fair will bring together dozens of local and regional mental health providers offering free services, information, and support aimed at improving emotional wellness and fostering community connection.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of calming activities, including sound baths, mindfulness sessions, guided meditation, and art therapy. Mental health professionals will be available to provide guidance and introduce visitors to services that promote mental and emotional well-being.

Vendors at the event include:

The Alcott

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

Best Friends of L.A.

California Council on Problem Gambling (CalPG)

Centered Health/LAOP

Cognitive Kali

Crisis Response Project (CRP)

Culver City Fire Department

Culver City Parks & Rec

Culver City Police Department

Culver City Transportation

Exodus Recovery, Inc.

Health In Action

L.A. County DPH

Mindset Collective & Soma Sanctuary

Moms Meals

NAMI

SALT 5 Outreach & Engagement Liaison/DMH

Sober State

Southern California Hospital

Tarzana Treatment Centers

Urban Alchemy

Venice Family Clinic

Vista Del Mar

Westside Regional Center

WIN (What I Need)

“This event is about celebrating and supporting a community that values compassion and connection,” organizers said in a statement. “We invite everyone to come together in prioritizing mental health for a stronger, healthier Culver City.”

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.