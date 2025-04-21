Mayor Karen Bass’ Budget Plan Proposes 1,647 Layoffs Amid $300M Liability Surge

Civilian LAPD Staff, Transportation, and Sanitation Departments Among Hardest Hit

Mayor Karen Bass’ proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes plans to lay off nearly 1,650 municipal employees as Los Angeles grapples with a record-setting budget shortfall driven by escalating liability payouts, rising payroll costs, and a slowdown in revenue.

The $13.95 billion spending plan calls for the elimination of 1,647 positions across various departments, although sworn police officers and firefighters would not be affected. Civilian roles at the Los Angeles Police Department would be the most affected, with 403 proposed layoffs.

Transportation (262 positions), Sanitation (159), Street Services (130), and City Planning (114) round out the five departments facing the steepest personnel reductions. Other impacted departments include General Services (110 layoffs), Engineering (83), and Animal Services (62), with cuts also extending to the Zoo, Cultural Affairs, and several smaller agencies.

The mayor’s office cites multiple contributing factors, including a surge in city liability payouts to $300 million this fiscal year—triple the historical average of $100 million—and a $259 million increase in labor contract obligations. Coupled with underperforming revenues, these pressures have necessitated deep cuts, the mayor’s team says.

You can read the proposed budget here.

Although the mayor’s plan outlines specific departments and headcounts, the proposal is subject to change. The Los Angeles City Council now has 40 days to review and amend the budget before the mandatory approval deadline of June 1.

Residents are invited to weigh in during public budget hearings scheduled for April 25 at Van Nuys City Hall at 1:00 p.m. and April 28 at Los Angeles City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The other layoffs in other departments are:

Contract Admin: 31

Zoo: 31

Building & Safety: 23

Cultural Affairs: 14

Board of Public Works: 14

City Clerk: 12

Comm. Invest. for Families: 12

City Administrative Officer: 1

Department on Disability: 11

Civil, Human Rights & Equity: 8

Youth Development: 8

Aging: 6

Fire-Sworn: 5

Neighborhood Empowerment: 5

Housing: 4

Econ. & Workforce Development: 2

El Pueblo de Los Angeles: 1