Hollywood Legend Raquel Welch’s Former Home Changes Hands in Beverly Glen

Photo: Facebook

The Late Actress’s Longtime Residence Sold for $3.1 Million

More than two years after Raquel Welch’s passing, the late actress’s longtime Bel-Air residence has officially changed hands, according to media reports. The Mediterranean-style villa, tucked into the gated Beverly Glen Circle enclave of Los Angeles, sold for $3.1 million—well below its original asking price of nearly $4 million but still above the $2.5 million Welch paid for the home in 2009.

The new owner of the property is British filmmaker Justin Hyne, according to public records. The sale was brokered by Ernie Carswell and Lloyd Ross of Douglas Elliman and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates, with Ariel Belkin of The One Luxury Properties representing the buyer.

Originally listed shortly after Welch’s death, the hillside home underwent multiple price cuts before selling this spring. Spanning 5,118 square feet, the two-story residence was built in 1998 and sits on approximately 3,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor space. The grounds include a serene lawn, shaded patio, swimming pool, and even a lemon tree, offering a quiet oasis in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

The villa reflects both Spanish and Grecian influences. While it features signature Mediterranean elements such as a red-tile roof, terracotta flooring, and arched passageways, Welch left her personal mark on the space, transforming it with dramatic white stone floors and ornate columns. “Raquel changed the home in a way that was so her,” Carswell said. “To me, it was reminiscent of a Greek villa.”

Set atop a slope, the property offers privacy with terraced hedges and a hill-facing entry. Yet, just across the street, the conveniences of modern living are within reach—including a Starbucks and a collection of shops that serve the affluent Bel-Air community.

Welch, a screen icon often remembered for her roles in Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., and The Three Musketeers, also enjoyed a vibrant later career with appearances in Seinfeld, Legally Blonde, and 8 Simple Rules.

News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Attorney Sues Over Illegal Rentals, Wildfire Price Gouging

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

City Attorney Seeks Permanent Ban and Millions in Penalties for Operators City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto has filed a civil...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Moves the Needle on Housing and Growth in Monthly Pipeline Update

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

Monthly Development Report Shows Increase in Affordable Housing Culver City officials have released the latest updates to their Residential and...

Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Multi-Concept Asian Restaurant Coming to Prime Sunset Strip Corner

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

Round 1 Delicious Inks Lease for Asian Dining Concept in WeHo West Hollywood will be the location for a high-end...
News

Heads-Up, Westside: Downtown Santa Monica Traffic to Increase with Pali High Move

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

Santa Monica Braces for School Traffic Surge Following Wildfire Displacement Drivers throughout Westside communities, from Brentwood to Pacific Palisades, should...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rents Stay Stable, but Economic Shifts Threaten the Balance

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

Tariffs and Tight Supply Could End Flat Rent Streak After more than a year of minimal fluctuation, asking rents, or...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Veterans Collective Gets State Backing to Transform West LA Campus

April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025

State Funds Jumpstart Construction of 250 Homes and More Construction of new housing and a long-envisioned town center at the...
News, Video

(Video) Malibu Discovery Party at Santa Monica Place

April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025

Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North Italia Restaurant. Rosenthal Winery. Bristol Farms. Beautiful Sea Creatures. Chrysalis. Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North...

Photo: Official
News

Ten Years on Wheels: Skateside Fest Rolls Back Into Culver City with the Third Year of Festival

April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025

Annual Skate Festival Returns May 17 With Pro Demos, Live Entertainment The Skateside is set to host its third annual...

Photo: YouTube
News

UCLA Community Protests Detention of International Grad Student at Border

April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025

Professor Says Student Has Been Denied Access to Her Lawyer Today, an international graduate student from UCLA was taken into...
News

Courtroom Fireworks Amid Delay Next Phase in Menendez Case on Thursday

April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025

Prosecutors, Defense Trade Barbs as Menendez Resentencing Hits Snag Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic has postponed a...

Photo: The Getty Museum
News

Experience Poetry Like Never Before at the Getty Center’s Central Garden

April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025

The Series Invites Visitors to Explore Art, Nature, and Sound in Harmony The Getty Center will host a new outdoor...

Photo: YouTube
News

Newsom, Bonta Seek Court Ruling to Void Trump’s Tariffs and Economic Crisis

April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025

Economic Fallout Prompts California Lawsuit Against Trump’s Tariffs California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Report Details Week of Arrests in Ongoing Safety Push

April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025

Police make arrests tied to parole violations, drug trafficking, burglaries, and assaults. The Culver City Police Department released a summary...

Photo: Sideshow/Janus Films
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Shrouds

April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Canada’s cinematic maestro of body horror’s newest film is The Shrouds. While it is not a traditional...

