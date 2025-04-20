Hollywood Legend Raquel Welch’s Former Home Changes Hands in Beverly Glen

The Late Actress’s Longtime Residence Sold for $3.1 Million

More than two years after Raquel Welch’s passing, the late actress’s longtime Bel-Air residence has officially changed hands, according to media reports. The Mediterranean-style villa, tucked into the gated Beverly Glen Circle enclave of Los Angeles, sold for $3.1 million—well below its original asking price of nearly $4 million but still above the $2.5 million Welch paid for the home in 2009.

The new owner of the property is British filmmaker Justin Hyne, according to public records. The sale was brokered by Ernie Carswell and Lloyd Ross of Douglas Elliman and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates, with Ariel Belkin of The One Luxury Properties representing the buyer.

Originally listed shortly after Welch’s death, the hillside home underwent multiple price cuts before selling this spring. Spanning 5,118 square feet, the two-story residence was built in 1998 and sits on approximately 3,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor space. The grounds include a serene lawn, shaded patio, swimming pool, and even a lemon tree, offering a quiet oasis in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

The villa reflects both Spanish and Grecian influences. While it features signature Mediterranean elements such as a red-tile roof, terracotta flooring, and arched passageways, Welch left her personal mark on the space, transforming it with dramatic white stone floors and ornate columns. “Raquel changed the home in a way that was so her,” Carswell said. “To me, it was reminiscent of a Greek villa.”

Set atop a slope, the property offers privacy with terraced hedges and a hill-facing entry. Yet, just across the street, the conveniences of modern living are within reach—including a Starbucks and a collection of shops that serve the affluent Bel-Air community.

Welch, a screen icon often remembered for her roles in Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., and The Three Musketeers, also enjoyed a vibrant later career with appearances in Seinfeld, Legally Blonde, and 8 Simple Rules.