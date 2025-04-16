Two Arrested in Culver City for Drug Possession and Outstanding Warrants

Wanted Fugitive and Drug Suspect Caught in Separate Incidents

Culver City Police arrested two individuals in separate incidents late Saturday night on suspicion of drug possession and outstanding felony warrants, authorities said.

The first arrest occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m. when an officer patrolling the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Kinston Avenue spotted a man with an open container of alcohol. During the stop, the officer discovered the man was on parole for burglary, subject to a restraining order related to a prior assault, and listed as a fugitive from Washington state. A search also turned up cocaine in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident.

Less than an hour later, at about 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person loitering behind a closed business in the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. Officers contacted the individual and determined he had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He was also found in possession of fentanyl. He was arrested without incident.

Both suspects were booked into custody, and investigations into their cases are ongoing. Police did not release the individuals’ identities.