Los Angeles Public Health to Address Long Covid in Free Virtual Town Hall

Experts From UCLA and LA. Public Health Join Forces to Share Insights

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m., focusing on the long-term impacts of Covid 19 infections after you have recovered, commonly known as Long Covid. You can submit questions and sign up for updates here.

The online forum will bring together public health experts, medical professionals, and community voices to answer questions and share resources related to persistent symptoms, treatment options, patient rights, and available support services.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, Unit Chief of Community Outbreak at L.A. County Public Health



Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, Director of the Long COVID Program at UCLA Health



Reda Rountree, a community member living with Long COVID



Dr. Tony Kuo, Director of the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention at L.A. County Public Health

Dr. Priya Batra, Deputy Director of the department’s Health Promotion Bureau, will host and moderate the event.

Public Health officials encourage community members to participate in this interactive virtual event to better understand the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and connect with resources.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which serves more than 10 million residents, remains committed to promoting health equity and improving outcomes through prevention, education, and community engagement. With a staff of nearly 4,500 employees and a $1.2 billion annual budget, the department oversees programs ranging from disease control to environmental health and wellness initiatives.

The town hall is free and open to the public. You can watch it online at the following social media sites:

Facebook: facebook.com/lapublichealth

Twitter: x.com/lapublichealth

YouTube: youtube.com/lapublichealth