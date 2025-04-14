Governor Newsom Announces Accelerated Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway

Crews Working 24/7 to Clear Debris as Summer Travel Season Nears

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday a fast-tracked wildfire cleanup operation aimed at reopening State Route 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), to public traffic by the end of May, significantly ahead of previous estimates.

The iconic coastal highway, which links Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other points along the coast, has remained closed to the general public since the Palisades Fire, with access limited to residents, essential businesses, and emergency personnel.

Calling the cleanup effort an “all-hands-on-deck” mobilization, Newsom said the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans are coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to expedite debris removal along the PCH corridor. Officials plan to surge additional crews into the area to clear hazardous material, repair roadways, and restore utilities, all in time for the busy summer travel season.

“PCH is not only a lifeline for residents—it’s a critical artery for our economy, tourism, and daily life,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re working around the clock to safely reopen this essential roadway to the public.”

Currently, more than 100 USACE crews are operating heavy machinery—including excavators, metal crushers, and dump trucks—to clear debris from the fire-damaged zone. Officials say crews are removing nearly 1,300 truckloads of debris per day, all of which are being hauled via PCH.

Once the cleanup is complete, the state plans to reopen one lane in each direction along the highway. Security checkpoints currently in place at the north and south ends of the closure will be removed, though a visible law enforcement presence from state and local agencies will remain in the area to maintain public safety.

In addition to demolishing fire-damaged homes, the effort includes removing toxic materials like ash and soot, installing new utility systems, and making road repairs.

The state has launched an information hub at ca.gov/LAfires to track cleanup progress and stay updated on the Palisades Fire recovery.