“Field Day” Delivers Joy to Students Displaced by Palisades Fire at Brentwood Elementary

Event Celebrates Resilience and Community for Brentwood and Palisades Students

For students recently displaced by the devastating Palisades Fire, a school playground turned into a scene straight out of a Disney movie offered more than just fun. It offered healing.

Children from Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet and Palisades Charter Elementary were treated to a special Disney-themed field day this week, with beloved characters, games, and colorful decorations.

The event, called Disney’s “Field Day,” was hosted on the Brentwood campus and aimed to lift spirits and bring moments of joy to young students navigating immense change. As ABC 7 Eyewitness News, whose parent company is Disney, reported, the shared campus now serves as a temporary home for displaced students, faculty, and staff.

“It’s all about joy, magic—about bringing comfort to kids whose lives have been so uprooted,” said Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who attended the event.

Parents and school officials described the gathering as a welcome reprieve for children who have experienced upheaval in the aftermath of the fire.

“We’re still pretty broken, but this is so amazing,” said Juliet Heman, a parent. “These are the moments that heal us. All I want is for this community to come together and find a bright light in this moment of such difficulty.”

The children, many of whom had never experienced anything like it at school, were beaming with excitement. “This is one of the funnest things that’s ever happened at this school,” said student Greyson Johnson, summing up what the day meant to him and many of his classmates.