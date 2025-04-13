April 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“Field Day” Delivers Joy to Students Displaced by Palisades Fire at Brentwood Elementary

Photo: YouTube

Event Celebrates Resilience and Community for Brentwood and Palisades Students

For students recently displaced by the devastating Palisades Fire, a school playground turned into a scene straight out of a Disney movie offered more than just fun. It offered healing.

Children from Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet and Palisades Charter Elementary were treated to a special Disney-themed field day this week, with beloved characters, games, and colorful decorations. 

The event, called Disney’s “Field Day,” was hosted on the Brentwood campus and aimed to lift spirits and bring moments of joy to young students navigating immense change. As ABC 7 Eyewitness News, whose parent company is Disney, reported, the shared campus now serves as a temporary home for displaced students, faculty, and staff.

“It’s all about joy, magic—about bringing comfort to kids whose lives have been so uprooted,” said Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who attended the event.

Parents and school officials described the gathering as a welcome reprieve for children who have experienced upheaval in the aftermath of the fire.

“We’re still pretty broken, but this is so amazing,” said Juliet Heman, a parent. “These are the moments that heal us. All I want is for this community to come together and find a bright light in this moment of such difficulty.”

The children, many of whom had never experienced anything like it at school, were beaming with excitement. “This is one of the funnest things that’s ever happened at this school,” said student Greyson Johnson, summing up what the day meant to him and many of his classmates.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Planning Greenlights Major Westside Residential Development

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

State Density Bonuses, Updated Zoning Laws Help Expand Scope of Project Plans for a large apartment complex are moving forward...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Actress and Activist Jane Fonda’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Seeks Buyer at $11 Million

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Estate Features Sweeping Views, a Glass Elevator, and Celebrity Pedigree The Beverly Hills estate, once owned by actress and activist...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Matt Bellamy’s West Hollywood High-Rise Hits Market for $4.4 Million

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Rocker’s 18th-Floor Condo at Sierra Towers Boasts City Views Rock musician and real estate enthusiast Matt Bellamy is looking to...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

California Homeowners Could See Insurance Rates Jump 22% Under State Farm Plan

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Consumer Watchdog Challenges State Farm’s Emergency Rate Hike in California California homeowners could soon see a sharp rise in insurance...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rents Stabilize, But Buying a Home Still Requires Six-Figure Salary

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Homeownership Slips Further Out of Reach for U.S. Renters Americans now need to earn over $116,000 per year to afford...

Photo Credit: A24
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Warfare

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Warfare is the ugly truth about war. It is gut-wrenching, brilliant filmmaking about the brutal and sad lot of a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge to Decide Friday Whether DA Hochman Can Withdraw Menendez Resentencing Motion

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

April 11 Hearing Could Determine Whether Decades-Old Life Sentences Are Reconsidered Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...

Photo Credit: Roly Gomez
News

Great White Opens New Brentwood Location With Australian Style Dishes and Artful Design

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

The All-Day Café Brings Seasonal Flavors, Natural Wines, and an Upscale Vibe The popular all-day café Great White has officially...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Seeks Couple in $20,000 Ring Theft at Westfield Century City

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Investigators Say Child Was Used as Part of a Distraction Scheme The LAPD is searching for a man and woman...

Photo: Facebook
News

Parolee With Violent History Caught in Culver City During Routine Stop

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Multiple Suspects Arrested After Police Investigation and Search  According to a press release from the Culver City Police Department, a...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reality TV Star Brittany Cartwright’s Bar Plans Derailed in West Hollywood

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Cartwright Says She Was Blindsided By Sudden Business Decisions Plans for Britt’s WeHo, the bar and restaurant once set to...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Taco Pop-Up at Petit Grain Boulangerie

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Petit Grain Boulangerie to Host a Preorder-Only Event on Sunday A special taco pop-up event will take place this Sunday...

Photo Credit Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

South Korea’s Café Knotted Opens in L.A. With Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Donuts, Cookies, and a Chance to Win Blackpink VIP Tickets Await Fans Popular South Korean dessert brand Café Knotted is...
News, Video

(Video) Saijo, Culver City’s Newest Sushi Spot at 12473 Washington Boulevard

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Bluefin Toro Hosomaki and Salmon w with Ikura. Signature Hand Roll Blue Crab, Shrimp, Salmon Belly. Something Special Salmon Hosomaki...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR