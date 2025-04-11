Parolee With Violent History Caught in Culver City During Routine Stop

Multiple Suspects Arrested After Police Investigation and Search

According to a press release from the Culver City Police Department, a routine traffic stop in Culver City Tuesday evening led to the arrest of multiple individuals and the recovery of suspected stolen property and illegal drugs.

At approximately 6:07 p.m., Culver City police officers conducted a traffic stop near Culver Boulevard and Duquesne Avenue for a hazardous moving violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed that two of the three occupants were wearing delivery vests, and several packages were scattered throughout the car.

Further investigation revealed that the driver and one passenger were in possession of illegal narcotics. One of the individuals arrested was identified as a parolee with a no-bail warrant and had prior arrests for murder and assault on a peace officer, according to police.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a large cache of items believed to have been used in or taken during burglaries, including a window punch, multiple mailbox, and miscellaneous keys, approximately 90 debit and credit cards, blank checks, and numerous ID cards, all in different names.

Culver City Police said in a statement that one suspect was arrested on burglary charges and booked at the Culver City Jail.