Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Taco Pop-Up at Petit Grain Boulangerie

Petit Grain Boulangerie to Host a Preorder-Only Event on Sunday

A special taco pop-up event will take place this Sunday at Petit Grain Boulangerie. From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., two gourmet taco boxes will be available by preorder only.

The event, with tacos made by @poemsnpastry, will offer two curated taco options:

Lengua Taco Box – $20



Duck Taco Box – $21

Each box includes cabbage slaw, complimentary salsas, and a jelly and cream croissant for dessert. In addition to the taco offerings, bags of dried sourdough pasta from the Tehachapi Grain Project will be available for purchase—perfect for stocking the pantry.

Orders are preorder only and must be placed via direct message to @poemsnpastry on Instagram.

The pop-up will be held at Petit Grain Boulangerie in Los Angeles. Quantities are limited, and early ordering is encouraged.