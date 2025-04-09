Hop Into These Luxe Easter Brunches and Teas Around West Los Angeles

Easter Weekend Plans? These Spots Are Serving Up Something Special

With spring’s biggest holiday, Easter, approaching, we thought it was time to give you some suggestions for a great brunch or tea service on Easter Sunday. Get ready for some very special suggestions.

Photo Credit: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills



L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is inviting guests to an elevated Easter celebration on Sunday, April 20. This luxurious yet festive experience is designed for families, friends, and solo visitors.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the boutique hotel is bringing spring charm to life with a series of curated offerings. Highlights include a live Easter Bunny meet-and-greet for photo opportunities and a mimosa trolley featuring a range of seasonal flavors such as guava, lychee, Marion blackberry, and white peach.

Guests will enjoy a specially curated Easter brunch menu from the hotel’s on-site restaurant. Featured dishes include:

Morel Mushroom & Asparagus Omelet with taleggio cheese



Ora King Salmon served with caponata and fresh basil



Australian Rack of Lamb finished with pistachio gremolata



A selection of signature smoothies and pressed juices

Each guest will receive a takeaway gift from the hotel’s pastry chef, adding a sweet finishing touch to the holiday celebration.

Photo Credit: Marelle

Marelle is celebrating Easter Sunday with a festive brunch service that blends signature chef specials, creative drinks, and seasonal charm.

The restaurant will offer its full brunch menu alongside limited-time holiday dishes, including:

Pink Eggs and Ham – pink deviled eggs, candied bacon, homemade hashbrowns, and a small spring salad



Corned Beef Hash English Muffin – poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, and a small spring salad

To complement the menu, Marelle will feature a mimosa cart and two themed beverages: the Coco Loco, a tropical coconut rum cocktail served in a branded coconut, and the Peter Mockingtail, a non-alcoholic take on a mojito with blueberries and coconut.

The restaurant invites guests to celebrate the holiday in style with a vibrant brunch experience suited for families, friends, and anyone looking to enjoy seasonal flavors in a relaxed setting.

Photo Credit: LouLou

LouLou, the rooftop restaurant and lounge perched above Santa Monica, will host an elevated Easter celebration on Sunday, April 20. The celebration will feature a French-California fusion buffet brunch, panoramic ocean views, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, Le Lapin de Pâques.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes a festive atmosphere complete with live DJ sets, performances, and photo opportunities. Guests can enjoy a wide-ranging buffet showcasing traditional Easter fare and modern brunch staples.

A standout on the holiday menu is Le Gigot d’Agneau Pascal—a seven-hour roasted leg of lamb served with Dauphine Potatoes and Flageolet Beans. Other highlights include:

Truffle Scrambled Eggs



Shrimp Ceviche and Gazpacho



Lobster Pasta and Roasted Beef Tip



A made-to-order Avocado Toast Bar



Crepe, Omelet, and Paella Stations



A chocolate fountain dessert station with fruits and sweet treats for dipping

In addition to the culinary offerings, LouLou will serve a special Easter cocktail, the Lapin Rose—a springtime drink made with Lillet Rosé, strawberry, lemon, and egg white, mixed with the guest’s choice of vodka, gin, or tequila. A full drink menu featuring Champagne, wines, mocktails, whiskies, and imported beers will also be available.

The Easter brunch is $69 per person, and reservations are strongly recommended due to the expected demand at OpenTable.

LouLou is known for blending upscale French and California cuisine with music, fashion, and art. It offers guests a dining experience that channels the elegance of the French Riviera against the backdrop of the Santa Monica coastline. The restaurant is open seven days a week, with continuous service beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Photo Credit: Culver Hotel



The historic Culver Hotel will offer guests two elegant ways to celebrate Easter Sunday this year with a seasonal brunch buffet and Afternoon Tea service, both set for Sunday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The hotel’s annual Easter Brunch will take place in its light-filled Parisian Room, located on the second floor. The buffet menu includes classic brunch fare like scrambled eggs and made-to-order omelets, along with a carving station featuring Braised Leg of Lamb served with homemade mint chutney and Dijon mustard.

Guests can also enjoy a savory hot buffet, which includes:

Grilled Sea Bass with chimichurri



Arugula, fennel, and orange salad



A selection of spring-inspired pastas, including Penne Pomodoro, Spring Pea Pesto Rigatoni, and Lobster Bisque Ravioli

There will also be a crudité spread with seasonal vegetables and dips and a dessert station with indulgent options like Lemon Ricotta French Toast and Cherry Danishes.

On the garden patio, complimentary face painting will be available for kids of all ages. Brunch is priced at $100 for adults and $55 for children 12 and under, excluding tax and gratuity. Prepaid reservations are available via OpenTable.

For those seeking a more refined experience, the Culver Hotel is also offering its signature Easter Afternoon Tea in the Grand Lobby and Crystal Room, accompanied by a live pianist.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their spring best and favorite hats as they enjoy a curated menu of tea-time favorites, including:

Housemade blueberry scones



An assortment of savory tea sandwiches, such as egg salad, vadouvan chicken curry, baguette with butter and radishes, crabcakes with garlic aioli, and cucumber watercress with mint



Fresh berries with Chantilly cream



A variety of petite desserts, including baby cakes, macarons, petit fours, and mini choux

The tea service will feature artisan loose-leaf teas, with optional upgrades for sparkling wine or garden-inspired cocktails. Afternoon Tea is priced at $75 per person, with prepaid reservations also available on OpenTable.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is celebrating Easter weekend with a variety of festive offerings for guests and locals alike, including a whimsical Afternoon Tea, rooftop brunch, Easter egg hunts, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Taking place in the Boxwood Sitting Room, the hotel’s Easter Afternoon Tea invites visitors to enjoy a spring-inspired spread featuring seasonal sweets, savory bites, and premium teas—both hot and iced—served with elegant touches and holiday décor.

The tea service will be available on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The cost is $84 per person and $42 for guests under 12. Reservations can be booked via OpenTable. For parties of 6 or more, contact Reservations at 310-358-7794 or email ddavis@thelondonweho.com

Photo Credit: The London West Hollywood

Also taking place over Easter weekend is the Egg-stravagant Rooftop Brunch, hosted on the East Pool Deck. Guests will enjoy an à la carte brunch menu curated by Executive Chef Anthony Keene, set against panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles skyline. Reservations can be booked via OpenTable. For parties of 6 or more, contact Reservations at 310-358-7794 or email ddavis@thelondonweho.com

In addition to brunch, the rooftop will feature Easter-themed décor, cookie decorating for children, and Instagram-worthy photo moments. On Sunday only, the Easter Bunny will make appearances during two Easter Egg Hunts scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the hotel’s Hampton Court lawn. Participation in the egg hunt is limited to hotel guests and brunch attendees.

Brunch service runs Saturday and Sunday, with seating beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding with the final seating at 1:30 p.m.

Both events are designed to provide a festive and elevated Easter experience in a luxury setting. They combine culinary excellence, family-friendly activities, and scenic ambiance in the heart of West Hollywood.