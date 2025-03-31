Egg Beaters Recalled Over Possible Chemical Contamination

Massive Liquid Egg Recall Includes California Shipments

Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products after a cleaning solution containing sodium hypochlorite was potentially introduced into the products, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled items include several varieties of Egg Beaters liquid egg substitutes produced on March 12 and 13, 2025. Affected products bear establishment number “G1804” and include:

32-ounce cartons of “Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute” with a use-by date of August 10, 2025.



32-ounce cartons of “Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute” with a use-by date of August 9, 2025.



32-ounce cartons of “Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute” and its Spanish-labeled counterpart, “Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto de Huevo Congelado,” with a use-by date of March 7, 2026.



The products were distributed for food service use in states, including California. FSIS notes that the items may have reached consumers nationwide.

The issue was identified following a tip to FSIS, which led to an investigation into the possible presence of sodium hypochlorite—a chemical commonly used in cleaning solutions. Following an assessment, FSIS classified the recall as Class III, meaning there is a remote likelihood of adverse health consequences from consuming the product.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury connected to the recalled items. Consumers and food service establishments are advised not to eat or serve the affected products. Items should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase.

FSIS will continue conducting effectiveness checks to ensure that the recall is communicated and that the affected products are removed from circulation. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Miller at Cargill Kitchen Solutions at 1-844-419-1574 or media@cargill.com.Those with general food safety concerns can reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Complaints can also be submitted through the USDA’s electronic consumer complaint system at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.