West Hollywood Resident Returns, Vandalizes Property, 30 Minutes After Eviction

Photo: YouTube

“Neighbor From Hell” Tried to Re-Enter His Apartment and Damaged Property

Valentino Lopez, a 41 year old, male Hispanic, was identified as a resident in an apartment complex on the 1200 block of N. Fairfax Avenue located in the City of West Hollywood who had vandalized his apartment and continuously caused a public nuisance in the apartment complex.

This is the man we reported on earlier this month, who neighbors referred to as the “neighbor from Hell.” Several residents of the apartment complex feared that he would never leave. 

On Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Civil Management Unit conducted a lockout at the location after an Eviction process. Approximately 30 minutes later, Valentino Lopez returned to the location, attempted to re-enter his former unit, and vandalized the property. Deputies from the West Hollywood Station arrested him. 

On Friday, March 28th, 2025, The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Los Angeles Airport Branch, filed two counts of Felony Vandalism and Misdemeanor Public Nuisance charges against Valentino Lopez.

Lopez remains in custody at this time.

We continue to encourage members of our community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, please do not hesitate to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850. Your vigilance is a vital part of our operations. Remember, our guiding principle is “‘If you see something, say something.” Together, we can enhance the safety and security of our neighborhoods.

For any additional information, please contact Detective Zeff at the West Hollywood Station at 310-358-4033.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Photo Credit: Andrew Baker
