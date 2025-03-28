March 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Sets Weekend DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across West Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Photos

Checkpoints Begin Friday, March 28; Patrols to Follow Throughout the Weekend

Officials announced that the Los Angeles Police Department will conduct multiple DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols beginning Friday, March 28, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent impaired driving and increase road safety.

A DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at La Brea Avenue and Oakwood Avenue in West Hollywood. 

Additional DUI saturation patrols will take place across the city later in the weekend. On Sunday, March 30, a patrol will run from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Topanga area. Another patrol will be conducted on Sunday, March 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in the Olympic area.

The LAPD said checkpoint locations are selected based on data identifying areas with high rates of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. Officers use the checkpoints not only to remove suspected impaired drivers from the road but also to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence.

Authorities emphasize that impairment is not limited to alcohol. Certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana, whether used recreationally or medicinally,  can impair driving and lead to DUI charges. While the use of marijuana is legal, driving while under the influence is not. 

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds the enforcement effort.

News

Brentwood Students Shine at 2025 LA County Science Fair: Meet the Winners

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

75th Annual LA Science Fair Names Top Young Innovators In Local Schools The 75th Annual Los Angeles County Science &...

