Osteria Mamma Rings in 15 Years with New Chef and Tasting Events

From Pasta to Pinot: Osteria Mamma Kicks Off Anniversary with Flavor

Osteria Mamma, a longtime favorite in Larchmont Village, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a series of new offerings that honor its Italian culinary heritage while ushering in a new era of flavors and experiences.

The beloved trattoria announced the arrival of Executive Chef Fabio di Stasi, who brings a refreshed menu rooted in traditional Northern Italian cuisine with a modern twist. The updated offerings officially launch this week and mark a new chapter for the family-owned restaurant, which has been a staple in the Los Angeles dining scene since 2009.

In addition to the revamped menu, Osteria Mamma will introduce hands-on culinary workshops later this year. During these workshops, guests can learn to prepare signature dishes under Chef Fabio’s guidance. Each session will culminate in a communal meal with curated wine pairings. Tickets will be available through OpenTable.

The anniversary celebration also includes a new monthly “Wine Down” series beginning April 24. Held on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., the wine tasting will feature three to four seasonal selections, each paired with light bites from the kitchen. The experience will be priced at $35 per person and is also bookable via OpenTable.

Known for its warm, family-style hospitality and dedication to authentic Italian flavors, Osteria Mamma has long been a cornerstone of Larchmont’s restaurant community. With its latest offerings, the restaurant continues to evolve while remaining true to the legacy of “Mamma” and her commitment to tradition and connection through food.