WeHo Pride 2025: OUTLOUD Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the OUTLOUD Festival

West Hollywood is set to host another vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and music as the OUTLOUD Music Festival returns for WeHo Pride Weekend 2025. Taking place at West Hollywood Park on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 1 p.m. to midnight, this year’s festival boasts an electrifying lineup of performers, headlined by Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, and Kim Petras.

The OUTLOUD Music Festival serves as the main entertainment anchor for WeHo Pride Weekend, which runs from May 30 to June 1, 2025. The weekend will also feature the WeHo Pride Parade, Women’s Freedom Festival, Dyke March, and WeHo Pride Street Fair.

Kicking off the weekend, the City of West Hollywood will present WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free outdoor concert on Friday, May 30, 2025. The artist lineup for this special event will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to have the OUTLOUD Music Festival as part of WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood,” said Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers. “Each year, Pride Starts Here, and we have so much planned for WeHo Pride. Right now, as adverse forces threaten our hard-fought rights, it’s vitally important to create safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ people and to celebrate artists and performers who embrace that love always wins.”

Beyond the headliners, OUTLOUD 2025 will feature an expansive lineup of LGBTQ+ artists and allies, including:

Shygirl Presents: Club Shy



Pabllo Vittar



Rebecca Black



Empress Of



Horse Meat Disco



Tommy Genesis



Sasha Colby



Alyssa Edwards



Onya Nurve



Flyana Boss



Alex Chapman



The Knocks x Dragonette with Aquaria



Meredith Marks (DJ Set)



Frankie Grande



Corook



Rose Gray



Chrissy Chlapecka



Zoe Gitter



Xana



Kalie Shorr



Grant Knoche



Neverending Nina



The festival will be hosted by Ryan Mitchell, Hannah Rad, Arisce Wanzer, and Billy Francesca.

Ticket Information

Tickets for OUTLOUD 2025 will go on sale Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via www.outloudmusicfestival.com. Pricing starts at:

$159 for General Admission Weekend Passes



$359 for VIP Weekend Pride Passes



$699 for Super VIP Weekend Pride Passes

(Taxes and fees not included)



Daily tickets and set times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its inception, the OUTLOUD Music Festival has featured performances from renowned LGBTQ+ artists and allies, including Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Doechii, Kesha, Janelle Monáe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert, Orville Peck, Years & Years, Jessie J, Lil’ Kim, MUNA, Diplo, and Hayley Kiyoko.

WeHo Pride Week & Additional Events

Beyond the music festival, WeHo Pride celebrations will span multiple days and feature a diverse range of events and community programming:

Harvey Milk Day Celebration (Thursday, May 22, 2025)



WeHo Pride Arts Festival (Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, 2025)



WeHo Pride Weekend (Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025)

WeHo Pride Parade

WeHo Pride Street Fair

Women’s Freedom Festival

Dyke March





For more information on the OUTLOUD Music Festival and WeHo Pride 2025, visit www.wehopride.com.