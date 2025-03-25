March 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

WeHo Pride 2025: OUTLOUD Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

Photo: Facebook

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the OUTLOUD Festival

West Hollywood is set to host another vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and music as the OUTLOUD Music Festival returns for WeHo Pride Weekend 2025. Taking place at West Hollywood Park on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 1 p.m. to midnight, this year’s festival boasts an electrifying lineup of performers, headlined by Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, and Kim Petras.

The OUTLOUD Music Festival serves as the main entertainment anchor for WeHo Pride Weekend, which runs from May 30 to June 1, 2025. The weekend will also feature the WeHo Pride Parade, Women’s Freedom Festival, Dyke March, and WeHo Pride Street Fair.

Kicking off the weekend, the City of West Hollywood will present WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free outdoor concert on Friday, May 30, 2025. The artist lineup for this special event will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to have the OUTLOUD Music Festival as part of WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood,” said Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers. “Each year, Pride Starts Here, and we have so much planned for WeHo Pride. Right now, as adverse forces threaten our hard-fought rights, it’s vitally important to create safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ people and to celebrate artists and performers who embrace that love always wins.”

Beyond the headliners, OUTLOUD 2025 will feature an expansive lineup of LGBTQ+ artists and allies, including:

  • Shygirl Presents: Club Shy
  • Pabllo Vittar
  • Rebecca Black
  • Empress Of
  • Horse Meat Disco
  • Tommy Genesis
  • Sasha Colby
  • Alyssa Edwards
  • Onya Nurve
  • Flyana Boss
  • Alex Chapman
  • The Knocks x Dragonette with Aquaria
  • Meredith Marks (DJ Set)
  • Frankie Grande
  • Corook
  • Rose Gray
  • Chrissy Chlapecka
  • Zoe Gitter
  • Xana
  • Kalie Shorr
  • Grant Knoche
  • Neverending Nina

The festival will be hosted by Ryan Mitchell, Hannah Rad, Arisce Wanzer, and Billy Francesca.

Ticket Information

Tickets for OUTLOUD 2025 will go on sale Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via www.outloudmusicfestival.com. Pricing starts at:

  • $159 for General Admission Weekend Passes
  • $359 for VIP Weekend Pride Passes
  • $699 for Super VIP Weekend Pride Passes
    (Taxes and fees not included)

Daily tickets and set times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its inception, the OUTLOUD Music Festival has featured performances from renowned LGBTQ+ artists and allies, including Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Doechii, Kesha, Janelle Monáe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert, Orville Peck, Years & Years, Jessie J, Lil’ Kim, MUNA, Diplo, and Hayley Kiyoko.

WeHo Pride Week & Additional Events

Beyond the music festival, WeHo Pride celebrations will span multiple days and feature a diverse range of events and community programming:

  • Harvey Milk Day Celebration (Thursday, May 22, 2025)
  • WeHo Pride Arts Festival (Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, 2025)
  • WeHo Pride Weekend (Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025)
    • WeHo Pride Parade
    • WeHo Pride Street Fair
    • Women’s Freedom Festival
    • Dyke March

For more information on the OUTLOUD Music Festival and WeHo Pride 2025, visit www.wehopride.com.

