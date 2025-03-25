Indulge in Authentic Roman Flavors at Roma Social Wine Dinner

Brentwood Meets Rome: Exclusive Wine-Paired Dinner Event

Brentwood food lovers have a special opportunity to experience the flavors of Rome with Roma Social, an exclusive wine dinner taking place on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at All Roads Pinsera and Enoteca. Inspired by the Roman tradition of gathering with friends, neighbors, and coworkers to share food, wine, and conversation, Roma Social aims to recreate that experience in the heart of Brentwood.

The evening will feature a special Roman-inspired menu curated by Executive Chef Luca Crestanelli, who has designed a lineup of dishes that celebrate the bold flavors and culinary heritage of the Eternal City. Each course will be expertly paired with niche wines sourced directly from the Lazio region, ensuring an authentic taste of Rome.

Roma Social Wine Dinner Menu:

Yellowtail Crudo – Passion fruit, calamansi citrus, avocado

Paired with Trebbiano Blend, Botte Ventidue

Agnolotti di Amatriciana – Traditional Roman pasta with a rich, smoky sauce

Paired with Cesanese Romano, Damiano Ciolli

Rack of Lamb – Artichokes, mint, roasted potatoes

Paired with Cesanese Romano, Damiano Ciolli Riserva 2020

Raspberry Tart and Gelato

The four-course wine dinner is priced at $120 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Only a few tickets are still available, but you can make your reservation here.